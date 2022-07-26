Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.84 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.68. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.