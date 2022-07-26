Netrum Achieves Market Cap of $45,390.21 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $45,390.21 and approximately $10.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00231205 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars.

