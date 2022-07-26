Netrum (NTR) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Netrum (NTR) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $45,133.92 and approximately $10.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Netrum Profile
Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Netrum Coin Trading
