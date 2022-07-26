New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Trading Down 4.8%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.95. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

New Commerce Split Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.76.

New Commerce Split Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Commerce Split Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Commerce Split Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.