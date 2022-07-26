New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.12. 901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open-cut coal mines that produce thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in north Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

