New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYMT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 36.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.