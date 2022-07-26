NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading 0.4% Higher

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.20 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.33). 1,039,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,622,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.80 ($1.32).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £649.46 million and a P/E ratio of 648.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

