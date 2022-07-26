Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,001 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,452. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

