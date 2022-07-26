Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,001 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE CTRA traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,452. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coterra Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
