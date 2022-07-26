Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Down 1.6 %

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

FAST traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

