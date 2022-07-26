Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after buying an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after purchasing an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after buying an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.27. 36,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,539. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

