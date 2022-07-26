Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.11. 15,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,369. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.71.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

