Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,643. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

