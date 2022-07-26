NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.28 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $171.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

