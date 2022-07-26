Northeast Investment Management Acquires 432 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.00 and its 200 day moving average is $433.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

