Northeast Investment Management Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

