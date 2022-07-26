Northeast Investment Management Has $361,000 Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AZEK were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in AZEK by 34.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 55.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

