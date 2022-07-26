Northeast Investment Management Purchases 2,507 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $72,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,081 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.