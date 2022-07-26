Northeast Investment Management Purchases 745 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

