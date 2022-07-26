Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%.
Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.
Several research firms have issued reports on NWBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
