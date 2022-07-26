Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

