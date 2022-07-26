Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.
Northwest Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.