Novacoin (NVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $38,239.18 and approximately $16.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,968.95 or 0.99905723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00044938 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004685 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

