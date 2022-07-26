NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Shares Down 15.4%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) shares traded down 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

NovelStem International Trading Down 15.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

NovelStem International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.