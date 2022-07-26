Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 32,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $88.87 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

