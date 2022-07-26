NXM Hits Market Cap of $305.29 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $305.29 million and approximately $23.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $46.58 or 0.00220219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.54 or 0.99951038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,786,770 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,665 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

