OceanEx Token Hits Market Cap of $531,847.28 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $531,847.28 and $1,501.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

