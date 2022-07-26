Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Oddz has a market cap of $1.24 million and $307,417.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017150 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
