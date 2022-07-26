ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

ODP opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.87.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,340,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ODP by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 58,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ODP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,166,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,217,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

