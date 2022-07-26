Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $652.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

