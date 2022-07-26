Once Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,700 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Once Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 41,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,777. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock valued at $221,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

