Once Capital Management LLC Invests $931,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Once Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,600 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Rocket Lab USA makes up about 0.9% of Once Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,876 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 16.45.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.5 %

RKLB traded down 0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.07. 19,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.05. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.53 and a twelve month high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 39.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.