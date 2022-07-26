Once Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Once Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Affirm accounts for about 3.0% of Once Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Affirm by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,839 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $48,646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,593,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Affirm by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,920,000 after buying an additional 835,647 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $65,158,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 221,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,262,178. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 181,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,240,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

