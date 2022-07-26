Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.9 %

SQSP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 26,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,622. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Squarespace by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

