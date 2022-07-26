Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.72.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $18.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.71. 26,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.06 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

