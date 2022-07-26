ORAO Network 1-Day Volume Tops $27,063.00 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $159,547.67 and $27,063.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.

