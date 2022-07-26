Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Trading Down 4.7 %
Orion Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
