Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company's stock.

Orion Group stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Orion Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.



Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

