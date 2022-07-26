Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.
Otonomy Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.59.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
