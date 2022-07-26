Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Otonomy Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Otonomy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Otonomy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otonomy Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Stories

