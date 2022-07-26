Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -150.37 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -619.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

