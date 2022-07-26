Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 869,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -148.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -619.88%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Paramount Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.