Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,101. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James W. Wert bought 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $43,720. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

