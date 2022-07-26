PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $28.48 million and $3.68 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 167,135,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

