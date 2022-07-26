PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $283,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

