PERI Finance (PERI) Reaches Market Cap of $809,401.83

PERI Finance (PERI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $809,401.83 and approximately $514,753.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017432 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031781 BTC.
PERI Finance Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PERI Finance
