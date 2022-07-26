Permit Capital LLC Buys Shares of 29,000 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Permit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.89.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

