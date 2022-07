Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Perpetual Credit Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0039.

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance

Get Perpetual Credit Income Trust alerts:

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Featured Articles

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.