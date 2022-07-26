Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.
A number of research firms have commented on PEY. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$2,374,005.25. In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.17, for a total value of C$237,347.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,135 shares in the company, valued at C$1,234,702.95. Also, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$2,374,005.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $407,300 and have sold 207,787 shares worth $3,098,427.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 6.1 %
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Further Reading
