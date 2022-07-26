Phala Network (PHA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. Phala Network has a market cap of $30.96 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

