PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $531,313.98 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $531,313.98 and $99,314.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.43 or 1.00033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003559 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00125572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.