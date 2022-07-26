Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.27), with a volume of 548226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.27).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Photo-Me International from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Photo-Me International Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £396.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,758.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
