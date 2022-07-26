Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) were down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,918,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,590,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Phunware Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $139.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Phunware had a negative net margin of 346.43% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

About Phunware

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

