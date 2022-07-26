Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 178,580 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.8 %

CRM stock opened at $177.29 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,630,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,676,936 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

